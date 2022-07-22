The Banyana Banyana players received a Zoom call earlier on Friday from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

He wished them luck ahead of Saturday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Final against Morocco.

The match takes place in Rabat, at ten o’clock on Saturday night.

South Africa has played in three finals without winning yet.

But Ramaphosa told them he hopes the encouragement they are receiving boosts their confidence.

VIDEO | President Cyril Ramaphosa wishes Banyana Banyana well ahead of WAFCON Final against Morocco:

