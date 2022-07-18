Banyana Banyana are through to the final of the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The South Africans beat a stubborn Zambia side by a solitary goal scored by Linda Maserame Motlhalo from the penalty spot.

The two Southern African neighbours met in the first semi-final of the tournament on Monday evening, where Zambia wasted numerous chances to win the encounter.

In the final on Saturday, the Desiree Ellis led side will meet the winner between Nigeria and Morocco.