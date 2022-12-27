England will return to Bangladesh for the first time since 2016 for two white-ball series in March, both cricket boards said on Tuesday.

They will begin with three one-day internationals followed by three Twenty20 matches. All the matches will be held in Dhaka and Chittagong.

The last time the teams met in 2016, England won the ODI series 2-1.

“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side who have an excellent record in home conditions,” said Clare Connor, the England cricket board’s interim CEO.