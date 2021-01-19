Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize visited various healthcare centres in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday to assess the situation.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize says the ban on alcohol sales has assisted in reducing bed occupancy for non-COVID-19 related admissions.

Mkhize visited various healthcare centres in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday to assess the situation.

The province currently has the most active coronavirus cases in the country.

Mkhize says, “At this point we are able to focus on the one crisis that whole country is facing. There is actually a huge relief that has come from the suspension of the sale of alcohol because most of those trauma cases are linked to irresponsible consumption of alcohol, irresponsible behaviour based on the consumption of alcohol. Hopefully that’s going to continue for a while when we get this space to be able to manage people who are actually under the pressure of COVID-19.”

Mkhize briefs media following visit to KZN clinic and hospitals:

SA COVID-19 AMENDED LEVEL 3 LOCKDOWN REGULATIONS