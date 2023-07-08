The long-awaited coronation of the Bakgatla ba Mosetlha King Nchaupe Makapan III is scheduled to take place in the tribe’s kraal in Makapanstad on Saturday morning.

Kgosi was identified as the heir to the throne in May 2015.

He will take over from his late uncle, Kgosi Motshegwa.

However, some concerned residents say proper procedures were not followed in the identification of the King.

They have threatened to take legal action.

The tribal authority’s Lencoe Makapan says those who have hidden agendas will not threaten them.

“We know about them and they have been alleging that since 2015, when they burn our traditional authority offices, my house and cars. So if someone is not satisfied … we have the courts and our own traditional courts. But they rather go speak to the media.”