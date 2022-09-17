The South African Football Association(SAFA) has appointed the three Vice Presidents and a new Technical Director at SAFA House on Saturday. SAFA will also bid to host the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana Assistant Coach Cedomir Janevski has resigned.

Linda Zwane, Natasha Tsichlas and Bennet Bailey are the newly elected vice presidents, since the incumbent President Danny Jordaan was re-elected in June. The three will replace former Vice-Presidents Dr Irvin Khoza, Ria Ledwaba, Gladwyn White and Xolile Nkompela.

“We had our first NEC meeting and as expected, the NEC appointed the vice presidents and they are Linda Zwane, Natasha Tsichlas and Bennet Bailey”, says SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe.

SAFA has also appointed Walter Steenbok as the new permanent Technical Director to replace Neil Tovey whose contract was not renewed in 2020.

“Big opportunity and thanks to SAFA I was developed by SAFA. I played football in Mangaung, I also played in Cape Town as a student and having graduated in all qualifications in SA football coaching programme, including the youth license, it’s a pathway that I have crafted for myself”, says Steenbok.

🗣️ MATTERS CONFIRMED 🗣️ SAFA CEO Tebogo Motlanthe provides an update of matters which arose at the NEC Meeting in Nasrec on Saturday, including a brief explanation of Bafana Bafana assistant coach Cedomir Janevski’s departure. 🎥 #SABCSport’s @Velile_Mnyandu#SABCSportFootball pic.twitter.com/Wav9sLVILe — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) September 17, 2022

2027 Womens World Cup

SAFA has also resolved to bid to host the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2027. It will be the first time an African country will host such a global tournament.

“The NEC has resolved to say we must bid to host the world cup for women in 2027 and we as administration will start the process of hosting” says Motlanthe.

Assistant coach departure

Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana have parted ways with one of the two Assistant Coaches Cedomir Janevski from Macedonia

“I had also informed the NEC about the amicable parting of ways with the assistant coach. He has got the opportunity to coach somewhere overseas. After discussing with the national team coach, we agreed to release him and the coach says he is comfortable having only one assistant coach and Helman Mkhalele is the only assistant coach” adds Motlanthe.Reported by Vincent Sitsula