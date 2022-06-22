Scores of people from various civic organisations are picketing outside the South African Football Association (SAFA) Capricorn regional office in Polokwane, Limpopo.

The protestors, who call themselves ‘Back On Track Movement’, are accusing SAFA Capricorn region of betrayal following its decision to nominate incumbent Danny Jordaan for another term as President of SAFA ahead of the association’s leadership elections this week.

Ria Ledwaba, who hails from the Capricorn region, is squaring off against Jordaan and SAFA Tshwane president Solly Mohlabeng. Former SAFA official in Capricorn Abel Rakoma says the Capricorn region must review its decision.

“We’re saying not nominating Ria Ledwaba is a sign of betrayal by the leadership of SAFA Capricorn region because they were actually given something for them not to actually nominate Ria Ledwaba. Logically there’s no reason why Ria Ledwaba could not be nominated by the people who she supported for a very long time,” says Rakoma.

