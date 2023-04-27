The Western Cape Veterinary Services has confirmed the detection of avian influenza at two commercial poultry farms in the province.

Provincial Agriculture Minister Ivan Meyer says the exact strain is still unknown.

About 120 000 birds have so far died since the outbreak was confirmed last week.

There is currently no vaccine or treatment and as a result, current practice requires culling infected birds as quickly as possible to limit the spread of the disease.

Meyer says although the risk of avian flu being transmitted to humans remains low, it is advised that members of the public avoid touching dead birds.