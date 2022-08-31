Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke says they have identified some good practices that need to be built on going when dealing with relief emergency funds in the country.

Maluleke says the establishment of oversight committees at different levels of government has been beneficial for the KwaZulu-Natal flood relief and recovery project.

She hailed the activities of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Treasury which had a huge impact in reducing instances of procurement and funding irregularities in the province.

Maluleke has been briefing the joint ad hoc committee in Pretoria on flood disaster relief and recovery.

She has tabling their audit report on the use of relief funds meant for flood ravaged KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Eastern Cape.

The AG says they have also been happy with the social relief funds distributed to distressed citizens in affected areas.

“We have also been very impressed with the social relief process where that sector headed more of the findings that we had in the context of the COVID-19 audit because they implemented the key controls that were necessary. We did not warrant too many invalid payments. When there are responsibilities from those that are in public institutions you do get a gradual strengthening of controls because now you have fewer instances of invalid payments and you still have delivery that is happening on time.”

