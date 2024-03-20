Attackers shoot 15 dead in South Sudan

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Unidentified youths have shot dead 15 people in South Sudan’s Pibor region, a senior official said on Wednesday, adding that the victims included the region’s commissioner.

The incident happened on Tuesday when the commissioner of Boma County in Pibor was returning from a visit to a village in the area.

“The commissioner with his team went to Nyat village and on his return he was ambushed and 15 people were killed including the commissioner,” Abraham Kelang information minister of Greater Pibor Administrative Area, told Reuters.

In January, more than 50 people including women, children and two United Nations (UN) peacekeepers were killed in attacks along South Sudan’s border with Sudan.

Armed young men from South Sudan’s Warrap State carried out the raids into the neighbouring Abyei region.

Humanitarian Aid | South Sudan battles to feed refugees: