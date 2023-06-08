The Comrades Marathon Association says it’s all systems go for this year’s ultra-marathon which will be held on Sunday.

The 96th edition of the Comrades will be a down run from the KwaZulu-Natal capital Pietermaritzburg to Durban. Almost 18 000 runners will be participating this year, of which 4 413 of them are first time qualifiers.

Comrades Marathon Association Director Rowyn James elaborates, “17 920 qualified to run the race. Out of that number, 1 980 are international athletes from 84 different countries after the international travellers has reopened. 4413 will be racing for the first time.”

