Total employment decreased by 119 000 quarter-on-quarter, from 10 067 000 in March 2022 to 9 948 000 in June 2022, according to Stats SA.
According to Stats SA, this was largely due to decreases in the following industries:
- Community services (-100 000)
- Business services (-15 000)
- Construction (-13 000)
- Manufacturing (-12 000)
- Electricity (-1 000)
However total gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1% from R786,8 billion in March 2022 to R787,3 billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries:
- Transport (R3,3 billion or 9,4%)
- Community services (R2,7 billion or 1,0%)
- Trade (R1,7 billion or 1,5%),
- Construction (R1,7 billion or 5,2%)
- Mining (R0,7 billion or 1,6%).
