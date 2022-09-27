Total employment decreased by 119 000 quarter-on-quarter, from 10 067 000 in March 2022 to 9 948 000 in June 2022, according to Stats SA.

SA formal non-agricultural sector #employment drops by 1,2% in Q2:2022. Total employment in the formal non-agricultural sector decreased by 119 000 in Q2:2022, bringing the level of total employment to approx 9,9 million.



According to Stats SA, this was largely due to decreases in the following industries:

Community services (-100 000)

Business services (-15 000)

Construction (-13 000)

Manufacturing (-12 000)

Electricity (-1 000)

However total gross earnings paid to employees increased by R0,5 billion or 0,1% from R786,8 billion in March 2022 to R787,3 billion in June 2022. This was largely due to increases in the following industries:

Transport (R3,3 billion or 9,4%)

Community services (R2,7 billion or 1,0%)

Trade (R1,7 billion or 1,5%),

Construction (R1,7 billion or 5,2%)

Mining (R0,7 billion or 1,6%).

