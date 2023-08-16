Lawyers for Rwandan fugitive Fulgence Kayishema say they were surprised by a High Court application in Cape Town to have their client extradited to the United Nations International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT) in Arusha, Tanzania.

He is wanted for his alleged involvement in the killing of over 2 000 people in the Rwandan genocide in 1994.

Kayishema was arrested in Paarl earlier this year on several charges including fraud, and contravening the Refugee and Immigration Acts.

Kayishema’s lawyer Heynes Kotze says, “This matter has been postponed. Effectively, we need to have an opportunity to speak to Mr Kayishema to take his instructions on the further conduct of this matter and what his intention is, and whether he seeks to oppose it or not, we don’t know.”

“We haven’t met with him, we spoke to him briefly, as you know because of logistical arrangements it’s difficult to consult with him at any point in time. So we’ll need to take time and we’ll come back here on the 30th to advise the court on what our instructions are and how we are going to go forward in this matter.”