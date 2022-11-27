The families of some anti-apartheid activists who were killed during the height of political violence in the 1980s in Umgababa, south of Durban have come together at a rememberance ceremony.

A wreath has also been laid at a memorial site in the area.

Human rights lawyer Linda Zama explains what the day means to her.

“As a veteran, it is a celebration for lives that were well lived, the lives of great sacrifice. As a veteran lawyer, this day is very important because it is a reminder and a challenge that what the people who died here fought for, has not been achieved. There is a lot of work to be done, however there has been progress. Therefore, as a Human Rights lawyer, it is a re-dedication that on the ground – we need to work that the rights of people need to be enhanced,” says Zama.

Meanwhile, Zama also spoke to the outcry regarding the Constitutional Court decision to grant Janusz Walus parole. She says the law acts without emotion.

“First of all, the law is blind and that is where the challenge lies. Another thing, the law doesn’t come with emotions, there are certain things that we as ordinary people will not understand by the law since the law is blind. The Janusz Walus case is a case in point, but people are angry because Chris Hani was their hero. They seem to miss the point that when it comes to procedures, the procedure in granting parole the law is blind,” says Zama.

SACP taking steps against Concourt ruling on Janusz Walus’ parole: