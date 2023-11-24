Oscar Pistorius granted parole

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

Murder convict Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole. This was after he appeared before the Parole Board on Friday morning following his failed attempt in March, on the grounds that he had not served a minimum period of imprisonment.

Pistorius was convicted of killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day in 2013. Reeva’s mother, June, is not opposing the application and did not go to the hearing.

The Department of Correctional Services says Pistorius will begin his parole on January 5, 2024.

“Pistorius will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections and will be subjected to supervision in compliance with parole conditions until his sentence expires.”

Earlier, Steenkamp’s family spokesperson Rob Matthews read her victim impact statement, in which she raised concerns about his behaviour.

“I do not know to what extent this behaviour still exists or was evident during his time of incarceration, but I am concerned for the safety of any woman should this not have been addressed in his rehabilitation. I do not know which rehabilitation programs were attended by Oscar while incarcerated, but I sincerely hope that his rehabilitation included psychotherapy to deal with his temper and abusive behavior toward women.”