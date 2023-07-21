The Nazareth Baptist Church’s Thembezinhle faction has approached the High Court in Durban to seek an order to control the eBuhleni’s headquarters in Inanda, north of Durban.

Mduduzi Shembe from the eBuhleni faction is currently occupying the church’s head office, despite losing a 2016 protracted court battle with the late Vela Shembe, who led the Thembezinhle faction.

At that time, the court declared Vela Shembe the head and sole trustee of the church.

Thembezinhle faction’s Secretary-General Chancey Sibisi says, “All that will depend on the order, because once the order has been issued, the headquarters is free and all the temples around the country they will be free.

The assets of the church have to be reversed to the owner who is the trustee of the church and the leader, and also that is when once we get an order, that is when we will look into all those things, whether they are still there or not.”