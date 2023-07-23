The African National Congress (ANC) Women’s League has elected a new leadership at their 13th National Conference.

Outgoing National Task Team Convenor Baleka Mbete says the factionalism that contaminated the party post the 2007 National Conference seriously weakened the ANC.

Mbete says the task of the League’s new leadership is to rebuild its structures ahead of next year’s elections.

“We have a revolutionary duty to defeat the demon of factionalism which has weakened the movement. This will not only strengthen the ANC and we say a strong ANC is needed in 2024. The need for the ANC to be at its best and strong cannot be overemphasized, the beginning of this mending and retracing our steps not superficially but honestly,” says Mbete.

Video: ANC Women’s League conference update: