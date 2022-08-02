The African National Congress (ANC)’s recommendation to have eight of its deployees expelled in the Mangaung Metro council has allegedly not been brought to the council.

The eight were found guilty of defying a party directive relating to the council meeting which was convened on the 15th of March and for voting with the opposition parties.

The expelled members include Mangaung ANC Women’s League chairperson and current Deputy Executive Mayor, Mapaseka Mothibi-Nkoane and council Speaker, Stefani Lockman-Naidoo.

The metro’s spokesperson, Qondile Khedama explains.

“Well we don’t get into that space as administration, we would wait for something to come to our attention in the desk of the city manager and then we can react. As things stand the matter is out of our operations. Until such time that there is something formal that comes to our attention as administration,” says Khedama.