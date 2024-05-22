ANC’s Mbalula praises clean, intense campaign efforts

Reading Time: 2 minutes

After nearly three months of intense campaigning across the country, African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Fikile Mbalula says they have run a clean and good campaign, befitting a governing party.

He was speaking to the SABC, on the sidelines of his final push for votes in Soweto earlier on Wednesday. Mbalula was accompanied by Gauteng ANC Provincial Chairperson Panyaza Lesufi.

The ANC campaigned in the streets of the country’s largest township, Soweto. Leaving nothing to chance, the ANC is again encouraging residents to go out and vote for the party.

Mbalula and Lesufi travel all over the township to garner support.

Speaking on the sidelines of the campaign, Mbalula says the party has done all it can to ensure that the ANC is given another chance to continue governing.

Mbalula says the ANC has run a good campaign over the last three months. He says the party’s work doesn’t end with the election campaign and it will intensify its effort to change the lives of South Africans. One of its priorities is the high unemployment rate.

“We believe that we have struck…the leadership to talk to the people,” Mbalula adds.

The party’s leadership was welcomed by some. Amongst them is 99-year-old Mmamonaganela Sebogidi who says the ANC has done a lot for the people of South Africa.

“Some people are just impressed by empty messages from other people, for me since the ANC took power, I think it has done a lot, and it’s working for people, it’s only here and there.”

Oumaki Baknyo shares the same sentiments. “I think they should not alone judge the ANC, they must also get out of their comfort zone and go out they will see what the ANC has done.”

On Saturday, the ANC will hold its final Siyanqoba rally at the FNB Stadium, hoping to cement its message in the minds and hearts of the electorate before next week’s polls.

