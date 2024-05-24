I can smell the sweet smell of victory: Ramaphosa

Reading Time: 2 minutes

With just a few days before the crunch elections on Wednesday, African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa says his party is smelling victory.

He was speaking after leading the ANC Democracy Big Walk on Vilakazi Street in Soweto on Friday.

The walk comes on the eve of their Siyanqoba Rally planned to be held at the FNB Stadium.

Ramaphosa explains, “It’s a real honour to be here on the eve of our rally when we will be showing that we are going to win. In many ways we have also come to report to the legends of our movement where our president Nelson Mandela used to live here in Vilakazi to say to him, President don’t worry the ANC is going to win these elections whether they like it or not The ANC is going to win. As I am here I can smell the sweet smell of victory as we are here in Vilakazi Street.”

ANC president on a door-to-door campaign in Soweto:

Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka as well as ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji and ANC Women’s League president Sisisi Tolashe and the Gauteng ANC Provincial Chairperson Panayaza Lesufi also joined the walk.

Siyanqoba Rally

Ramaphosa says the party will showcase its support at its Siyanqoba Rally at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Thousands of party members and supporters are expected to converge on the iconic Calabash, to finalise the ANC’s elections campaign ahead of Wednesday’s polls.