Courts will decide on DA’s legal challenge against me: Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has responded to criticisms of his national address on Sunday just days before today’s general elections.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has filed papers at the Electoral Court against Ramaphosa over his address.

The party says this was in violation of the Electoral Act and is asking that the votes of the ANC be reduced by one percent.

The uMkhontho weSizwe (MK) party reiterated DA’s stance, labelling the speech as an abuse of power as it was delivered just a day before the special votes.

In a televised address, the president highlighted the successes of the 6th administration.

Ramaphosa says he will leave the matter to the courts to decide.

He was speaking at Tshiawelo in Soweto where he cast his vote with his wife Tshepo Motsepe.

“Some political parties have taken issue with the address I delivered. It had two components – one, to talk about the readiness of the elections and two, to close off the 6th administration which is coming to an end…and that is a matter that is now subjected to the courts and our judges are the ones who will pronounce the final judgment on this matter.”

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa says voting will help to strengthen the country’s democracy.

Ramaphosa spoke to the media after casting his vote.