The African National Congress (ANC) Interim Provincial Committed (IPC) in the Western Cape has postponed its provincial conference to the 30th of September. The congress was scheduled to sit this week.

The ANC conference in the Western Cape has been hit by delays. The IPC says it will use the extended time to convene outstanding regional conferences. It says it has noted steady progress in the Dullah Omar region, in the metro and the Southern Cape.

“We do have challenges in Dullah Omar region as well as the Southern Cape and these regions at some point we had to intervene at some point and dissolve the leadership and strengthen the work of regions. That work has been ongoing and they are making steady progress, metro on 50 % and the Southern Cape is approaching its mandate,” says ANC Western Cape spokesperson Sifiso Mtsweni.

The National Executive Committee of the ANC dissolved the Western Cape’s Interim Provincial Committee after their term had lapsed. The IPC in the province was re-appointed to oversee processes leading up to the provincial conference.

“The question of delays has got nothing to do with inefficiencies on the part of the province but the delays are to ensure that we run a credible process. We don’t want a disputed conference; we don’t want a process that will be challenged. We want each and every delegate to come out of our branch. I am sure you have seen our regional conferences have run very smooth. We do not have any regional conferences that have been to court. That is exactly what we want to do,” Mtsweni added.

The Western Cape has over a hundred wards. The ANC in the province needs to meet a 70% threshold, which is a total of 287 branches in good standing in order to convene its provincial conference.