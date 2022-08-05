The African National Congress (ANC) in the Western Cape will host its tenth West Coast regional conference at Lamberts Bay this weekend. This is the first in the series of regional conferences ahead of the provincial conference in September.

The ANC spokesperson, Sifiso Mtsweni, says they will discuss issues including some concerns of the fishing communities in the area.

Mtsweni says they will also discuss what kind of ANC the party envisions to be ahead of the 2024 elections.

He says, “The Western Cape, in particular, has been grappling with the question of coalition governments. We will look at the West Coast in particular – has it worked for us, has it not worked for us? What is it that we need to do better to ensure that where we are in opposition we are able to ensure that we deliver to those that have voted for the ANC. The conferences also serve as a basis towards the provincial conference where the question of the provincial leadership will be looked into and what type of ANC we need towards 2024.”