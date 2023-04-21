Mogale City’s ousted mayor Tyrone Gray says his removal from office is the African National Congress (ANC)’s way of securing funds for campaigns for next year’s elections.

The outgoing Democratic Alliance (DA) mayor was removed through a motion of no confidence on Thursday, just hours after a court ordered the reinstatement of 40 ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) councillors who were fired by the council’s speaker.

The ANC/EFF alliance was supported by the African Transformation Movement (ATM), who helped it get 43 of the 77 votes to remove the mayor.

Thirty-four councillors from the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Freedom Front Plus (FF+) and Pan-Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC) voted against the motion.

Gray also accused Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi of destabilising coalitions.

“Its clear that given what’s going to happen in 2024 with the ANC and EFF losing power, it will clearly indicate that they are trying to solicit as much funding as possible for electioneering campaign. The case in point is that the MEC and the Premier have been more concerned in distubilising coalitions across Gauteng rather than actually attending to their duties and ensuring that service delivery goes towards the residence.”

“One case in point in the water crisis that Gauteng has faced and Panyaza Lesufi is running around to all of the relevant councils instead of attending to his duties,” adds Gray.

VIDEO | Tyrone Gray on being ousted as Mogale City Mayor