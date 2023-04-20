Mogale City Mayor, Tyrone Gray has been ousted following a motion of no confidence against him. 43 out of the 77 councillors in the municipality voted in favour of the motion.

Gray’s removal was followed by that of the council Speaker, Jacqueline Pannal who recused herself after she was also voted out.

On Wednesday, the High Court in Johannesburg ruled that 41 fired Mogale City councillors be reinstated after they were fired by Pannal.

The councillors who are from the ANC and EFF were in favour of the removal Speaker, Mayor and Chief Whip.

ANC Gauteng Provincial Secretary Thembinkosi Nciza has welcomed the ousting.

“DA and ActionSA started collapsing on their own. And our people started making noise more on our councillors. We started being engaged by other political parties which is not part of this. We then came with a short term program which is very clear, service delivery to our people. And that’s what we are doing now in Mogale City.”

VIDEO | Tyrone Gray on being ousted as Mogale City Mayor