African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) Member and Home Affairs minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi says the country needs an overhauling of the entire immigration system.

Motsoaledi says he has presented a discussion document proposing this move within the ANC structures. Saturday is the second day of the party’s sixth policy conference taking place at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

Motsoaledi says there has never been a policy direction on immigration.

“We are saying, from 1994 the ANC as a party never developed an overarching policy on immigration. Yes, the government has laws but there’ no overarching policy that connects them together and say this is the policy direction. Now this statement is trying to develop that policy direction but also picking up on issues that have been problematic for the past 28 years,” says Motsoaledi.

ANC Policy to bring solutions:

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has vowed that the party’s sixth national policy conference will bring solutions and discuss and address critical issues that concern the execution of the national democratic revolution.

He says while the ANC constitution provides for the party to hold a national general council meeting 30 months into every administration’s term of office, the COVID-19 pandemic prevented this from happening.

Ramaphosa says despite the many challenges that the country is facing, the governing ANC endeavors to find solutions.

“This, comrades, in many ways is a defining moment for the ANC, but also for the alliance and our country. In the next three days, the resolutions that we will adopt from this conference will determine the direction of our country. This conference should be seen as a place where we have a festival of ideas where the ANC lives up to its role as the leader of society by developing policies to the lived experience to shape the trajectory of our country,” says Ramaphosa.

SA’s economic trajectory expected to top the agenda

KZN views on conference

The ANC in Kwa Zulu-Natal (KZN) says the governing party would have failed the people of South Africa if its 6th National Policy Conference does not come up with interventions to increasing fuel prices.

With the fuel price hovering above R27, South Africans are feeling the pinch from high food prices and transport fare.

Speaking to the SABC on the sidelines of the ANC policy indaba, KZN Provincial Secretary Bheki Mtolo says hard pressed consumers and South Africans in general are looking up to this conference for solutions.

