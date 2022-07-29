The sixth ANC National Policy Conference officially kicks off at the Nasrec Expo Centre South of Johannesburg on Friday.

Party President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the gathering later on Friday morning.

The policy indaba of the governing party is called to review policies made at the last conference and to track their implementation.

It will propose amendments to current policies if the need arises and make proposals on new policies.

This is in preparation for the 55th national conference planned for December.

Around two thousand delegates are expected to attend the ANC policy indaba in Johannesburg from Friday with alliance partners Cosatu and the SACP each sending at least 16 delegates.

The SACP’s Solly Mapaila says protecting ANC policy formulation from business influence will be the biggest achievement of this gathering.

And Cosatu’s Bheki Nthsalintshali hopes the ANC will have the willpower to vigorously implement all its policies after this meeting.

The NPC ends on Sunday.

Peace and stability sub-committee

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the ANC sub-committee on peace and stability, David Mahlobo, says the country is not immune to social unrest as witnessed in July last year.

Mahlobo spoke to SABC News as the ANC gears up for its policy conference. The party has also raised concerns about regression, due to instability in areas like West Africa.

