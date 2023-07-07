The African National Congress (ANC) National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to meet this weekend in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg. The party’s highest policy-making body is expected to discuss issues including the country’s energy crisis and the rising cost of living.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says they will also convene a workshop which will focus on preparations for next year’s general elections.

The committee previously met in April and discussed the electricity crisis and agreed on a number of measures to resolve the crisis.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa closes the party’s four-day NEC meeting:

Some of measures that they considered are the introduction of urgent interventions to mitigate against the projected winter surge in electricity demand, improvement in the performance of Eskom installed fleet including the exploitation of peaking plants that should be supported and closely monitored.

As well as implementation of a coordinated public campaign to encourage households and industries to reduce electricity demand.