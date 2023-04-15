Limpopo African National Congress (ANC) Chairperson Stanley Mathabatha says the party’s branch leaders must respond to challenges facing the organisation.

He was speaking at a meeting between the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) and various structures of the organisation in Shayandima outside Thohoyandou.

President Cyril Ramaphosa who is leading NWC engagements in the province is also attending.

Mathabatha’s position has been under question by some members since the party’s national conference in December.

This after he encouraged delegates to elect Dr. Zweli Mkhize as president, going against the province’s mandate to elect Ramaphosa for a second term.

Mathabatha says, “Amandla! Viva President General Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, Viva! This is our strongest region, this is our biggest region, very organised comrades. It is all upon you as members and leaders of our branches. I’m saying to you, comrades, that we still have huge responsibilities.”

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa leading the National Working Committee’s visit in Limpopo: