The ANC in the Eastern Cape has expressed shock and sadness following the brutal killing of its ward councilor at Ingquza Hill Local Municipality in Lusikisiki.

It is alleged that ward 15 councillor Fundisile Ranayi and his 17-year-old son, Siyolise, were both shot and killed at their Joe Slovo Park home last night by gunmen.

The ANC has called on law enforcement agencies to make sure the perpetrators are hunted and brought to book.

Party provincial spokesperson Gift Ngqondi says Ranayi was a dedicated councillor.

“We are angry at the senseless killing of one of the most dedicated and hardworking councillor in the province. Our hearts are with the Ranayi family, this is a tragic loss for the family, ANC, the community of Lusikisiki, and Ingquza hill municipality,” he said.

“We are calling on Law enforcement agencies to intensify their work to hunt down the perpetrators and bring them to book to the full extent of the rule of law,” said Ngqondi.