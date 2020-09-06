Dangor was the director of the Kagiso Trust and the Nelson Mandela Children's Fund until the end of 2001.

The African National Congress (ANC) has sent its condolences to Dangor family following the passing of activist and writer Achmat Dangor. He passed away on Sunday aged 72.

In a statement, the governing party says the country has lost an important voice, but can take comfort that his light will keep shining.

Dangor was a renowned author who during the 1970s formed Black Thoughts with other writers in opposition to and as an alternative to Bantu Education system.

He was also a leading light in the developmental sector, leading in a range of non-governmental organisations, including Kagiso Trust, the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund and Foundation, and the Independent Development Trust (IDT), as well as in the international developmental sector.

He has received the Herman Charles Bosman Prize for Kafka’s Curse, with his book Bitter Fruit shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize. Dangor also received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Literary Awards (SALA).

Dikeledi

His book ‘DIKELEDI: CHILD OF TEARS NO MORE’ takes the reader on a journey of a generation of women who are named Dikeledi, who together form the backbone of the story.

Below is Dangor’s interview with Morning Live in 2017:

Farewell to this great patriot and outstanding writer, former CEO of Nelson Mandela Foundation, cde Achmat Dangor ✊🏾 pic.twitter.com/qUb432y4Gu — Castro Ntobeko Ngobese (@NgobeseCastro) September 6, 2020

Achmad Dangor has transitioned to "the banquet of eternity " …

From God Almighty we come and to God Almighty we return . May his homecoming be accompanied by the Angels as they hymn his praises in the presence of the Divine. Deo volente. God willing. InshaAllah 🌷❤✊🏿👍🏾🙏🏿🌷 pic.twitter.com/mBjtfdSLHy — Faruk Hoosain (@FarukHoosain) September 6, 2020