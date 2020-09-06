The late Achmat Dangor produced three collections of poetry and a short story collection.

South African writer and activist Achmat Dangor has died. He was a co-founder of the Congress of South African Writers and is best known for his book Kafka’s Curse, which called for attention to the complex problems of the many ethnic and religious groups in South Africa.

Dangor headed various non-governmental organisations in South Africa including the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

In a social media post on Sunday, Dangor’s family announced his death.

“It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our brother Achmat Dangor. He is mourned by his wife Audrey Elster, his children Yasmin, Zane and Zachary, his grandchildren and his brothers and sister. Achmat will be buried in accordance with Muslim burial rites later today.”

Dangor will be laid to rest on Sunday afternoon.

Dangor received a Herman Charles Bosman Prize for Kafka’s Curse, as well as numerous literary awards.

He is also acclaimed for the novel Bitter Fruit, which was shortlisted for the Booker Prize in 2004. He produced three collections of poetry and a short story collection.

In 2015, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the South African Literary Awards (SALA).

Meanwhile, the ANC has sent its condolences to the Dangor family. In a statement, the governing party says the country has lost an important voice, but can take comfort that his light will keep shining.