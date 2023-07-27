The African National Congress (ANC) caucus in Parliament has sent a message of motivation to the South African Netball Team ahead of its opening World Cup match on Friday.

This is the first time the tournament will be hosted on African soil. The party’s Chief Whip, Pemmy Majodina, says the Proteas should lift the prestigious trophy at the end of the tournament.

She says it’s exciting that the event kicks off on the eve of the launch of Women’s Month.

“The ANC caucus wishes all the best for our Proteas, the girls of netball. We are looking forward to their victory. Let them bring us fame for the first time that we are hosting the World Netball Championship in South Africa. The whole continent is behind them. The whole Parliament is behind them. Make us proud. The name itself give us pride, because they are a national plant, a national flower that is called protea. Go Proteas! Hambani zimbhokodo! Phambhili makhosikazi! It is happening on the eve of the Women’s Month. We are in full support of our girls.”

Excitement ahead of the start of the Netball World Cup 2023:

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has officially opened the City’s Fan Park ahead of the Netball World Cup.

It will be in place outside the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) for the duration of the tournament.

A free concert has been hosted as excitement mounts on the eve of the opening of the tournament. Concert-goers braved inclement weather to take part in the festivities.

Hill-Lewis says the multi-million-rand investment will have produce positive economic benefits.

“Getting that image out there we have spent millions and millions but there will be a return on investment. All eyes will be on South Africa on this showpiece. People from around the world will be looking at Cape Town and now we will get more people wanting to come here. You see, all these events we host in Cape Town always have a big impact on tourism, that’s the purpose of our economy.”

-Additional reporting by Mlamli Maneli