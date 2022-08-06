Political analyst Ongama Mtimka says the Speaker of the National Assembly Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is correct in choosing a rules-based rather than a power-centric approach in dealing with the issue of the removal of a President from Office.

President Cyril Ramaphosa could face removal from office, in accordance with the revised National Assembly Rules which allow the appointment of a panel of experts to handle the issue of the theft that occurred at his Phalaphala farm in Limpopo two years ago.

Parliament says Mapisa-Nqakula will appoint the panel in consultation with political parties. The panel will assess the evidence in the motion that the leader of the African Transformation Movement Vuyo Zungula has brought.

According to Parliament, MPs have until the first of next month to nominate panel members.

Mtimka explains the benefit of operating in a rules-based environment.

“Once there’s compliance with the rules, then there is no legal room for the presiding officer to stand on in granting an answer that may not be consistent with what the rules prescribe. So, in this sense then, I think this is consistent with the rules, so that’s important to note rather than a power-centric approach that majority parties tend to use, especially in our continent and in fact the ANC.”

Reaction to Speaker’s decision on proposed motion to remove the president: Ongama Mtimka

IPID to probe Phala Phala

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it will probe the alleged conduct of police after claims of a cover-up regarding the theft of foreign currency at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in 2020.

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping says they will pronounce on the outcomes when the investigation is complete and the ATM has been made aware of the decision taken by the investigative directorate.

“After an in-depth analysis of the ATM to request to investigate the alleged conduct of the police regarding the Phla Phala farm matter. Ipid has established that the complaint from the party was based on the statement of Fraser which has been speculating [circulating] in the media space … is under investigation by the Hawks and the Directorate is in constant content with the Hawks.”

“Ipid will probe the alleged conduct of the police officer in terms of the SAPS regulations while the Hawks is investigating a criminal element. This includes among others defeating the ends of justice and kidnapping,” says Suping.