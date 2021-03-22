The monarch is survived by six wives and at least 30 children

An announcement is expected this week on the succession of the late AmaZulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu.

AmaZulu Traditional Prime Minister Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi said on Sunday that a follow-up meeting will be held with senior members of the Royal Family on Wednesday to discuss the will of the King who passed on earlier this month of COVID-19-related complications.

The King’s remains were interred on Thursday.

According to sources close to the process, in His Majesty’s will, the AmaZulu King has directed Queen Mantombi Dlamini – also known as the Great Wife – to appoint the Zulu Monarch’s successor.

Queen Mantombi Dlamini is the daughter of Sobhuza II of Swaziland and the sister of King Mswati III.

Buthelezi has confirmed that an official statement will be made after Wednesday’s meeting.

“In order to keep the nation abreast of matters related to the succession of the Zulu Monarch, the Royal Family has requested that I relate the following: a meeting of senior members of the Royal Family was held at KwaKhethomthandayo Palace on Saturday where various matters were discussed, including matters related to His Majesty’s will. It was decided that a meeting will be held on Wednesday morning with His Majesty’s lawyers. This is where the matter stands at present. Further updates will be provided after Wednesday’s meeting.”

The monarch is survived by six wives and at least 30 children, of whom 16 are males.

Queens’ responsibility

Cultural experts say his Queens have the responsibility to teach younger generations what the departed monarch stood for.

Dr Gugu Mazibuko from the University of KwaZulu-Natal says the Queens are the backbone of the Zulu nation.

“The Queens have a huge role to play, even when the King is late. They are the backbone and advisers of the nation. Most of the ceremonies that are held rely on the information provided by the Queens. They also have programs that they run which they have to preserve even when the King has passed on for the Nation to grow,” says Mazibuko.

