The NPA in Gauteng says it has apprehended alleged paedophile, Gerhard Ackerman, after a warrant of arrest was issued on Saturday because he had failed to appear in the high court in Johannesburg on Thursday.

Gerhard Ackerman who faces 740 charges in connection with an alleged child sex ring, has been re-arrested after failing to appear in court last week. Anchor @FrancisHerd with your Sunday’s #FullView edition. #SABCNews pic.twitter.com/lcHDgiQ6Fx — SABC Full View (@SABCFullView) January 29, 2023

The state approached the court with an urgent application to also have Ackerman’s bail cancelled, following his failure to comply with the court order to furnish the state with a doctor’s note.

He was spotted today by members of the public in Florida, Johannesburg, who immediately made a citizen’s arrest and called the local police.

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwana says Ackerman’s trial will continue tomorrow.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions in the Gauteng Local Division, Advocate Andrew Chauke extends his gratitude to members of the public for their vigilance that spotted the accused in the vicinity of Florida, Johannesburg, and immediately arrested him. They alerted SAPS who came to the scene to effect the warrant of arrest. Credit must be given to the South African media in his apprehension. (The media) must be applauded as the images circulated by the media led to members of the public spotting Ackerman. The trial against Ackerman is set to continue in the Joburg High Court tomorrow.”

