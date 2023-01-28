The High Court of South Africa in Gauteng has issued a warrant for the arrest of Gerhard Ackerman for failure to appear in court on Thursday.

This is after the court postponed the so-called child sex ring case to next week Monday, following the accused calling in sick.

Gerhard Ackerman faces more than 730 charges of sexual exploitation of children: Jordan-Friedmann:

NPA Spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused has since disappeared, which is a contravention of the bail conditions.

“The investigation team, comprising of Captain Banks and Warrant Officer Pelser acted swiftly and visited his place of residence after realising that the accused had become unreachable. On arrival, they found that the accused moved out and sold all his movable assets,” said Mjonondwane.

“He was granted R6000 bail by the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court in 2021 on conditions that he reports to the nearest police station daily. He is not allowed to leave Gauteng without permission from the Investigating Officer. He is not allowed to have a laptop or cell phone to access the internet,” she said.

Ackerman faces 740 charges ranging from rape, attempted murder, distribution of child porn, and human trafficking of minor children for sexual exploitation.

Ackerman is alleged to have worked with his co-accused, Acting Judge Paul Kennedy, who has since committed suicide, in an alleged sex ring that lured young boys. The young boys were allegedly sexually groomed, raped and exposed to pornographic material.