The National Prosecuting Authority’s Advocate Valencia Dube on Saturday approached the court with an urgent application to have child sex ring accused Gerhard Ackerman’s bail cancelled after he failed to comply with a court order to furnish the state with a doctor’s note on Friday.

A warrant of arrest has been issued for the alleged pedophile for failure to appear at the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, citing ill health.

Ackerman is accused of running a child sex ring. He faces 740 charges including child pornography, rape and human trafficking.

He was charged alongside senior advocate and acting judge Paul Kennedy who committed suicide a few months after his arrest.

The NPA’s Phindi Mjonondwana says Ackerman will face the full might of the law.

“We have further embarked on an exercise that aims at promoting the safety of all victims and welcome assistance from members of the public who can assist towards his apprehension.”

