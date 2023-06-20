The Daveyton Magistrates’ Court has denied bail to the alleged Benoni and Tembisa serial rapist. The 38-year-old man who was employed as a security officer at PRASA, is facing 145 charges.

They range from 44 counts of rape, 43 of kidnapping, 41 counts of pointing a firearm as well as 17 other additional charges of fraud, obstruction of justice, and forcing someone to witness a sexual act.

It’s alleged that the accused raped a total of 36 women, in and around Benoni, Tembisa, and Daveyton, from 2018 until his arrest in January this year. The youngest victim was a 14-year-old girl, while his oldest was a 33-year-old woman.

It is alleged that he targeted the women who would either be going home, to work, or waiting for a taxi. He would then point them with a firearm, force them into his car, and drive to a destination where he would rape them.

NPA Spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana explains.

“He asked to be released on bail in order to complete his studies. However, the state opposed his application and argued that the man was likely to invade trial since the state has a strong case against him. The matter was postponed to the 13th of July for further investigations.”