The case of the alleged Ekurhuleni serial rapist has been postponed to April 18th by the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court for further consultation.

The 38-year-old man was expected to apply for bail on Friday, however, he opted for a postponement so he can go through all the charges. He is accused of raping several women from Tembisa, Daveyton and Putfontein.

The rape spree is said to have taken place from 2018 until January this year when he was arrested.

The rape and kidnapping case was opened in Tembisa on September 18, 2018.

The complainant, who was 27 at the time, was walking home when a security van stopped next to her and the driver offered her a lift home. However, she was taken to an open field where the accused allegedly pointed a gun at her and proceeded to rape her.

It is alleged that he then dropped her off at the Tembisa Plaza after which she went to a police station to report the case.

His reign of terror continued in Tembisa, where he reportedly picked up more women and used the same modus operandi. The accused is said to have moved to other areas including Kempton Park, Putfontein in Benoni and Daveyton. His youngest victim was 14 years old at the time and the oldest 33.

Charges

He was eventually arrested on 23 January this year after police had been surveying the hot spots he was targeting.

He faces 145 charges, including pointing a firearm, fraud, and obstructing justice. So far 24 women have positively identified him during an ID parade.

Instead of proceeding with his bail application, the accused who appeared calm, jotting down on his notepad, was furnished with a summary of his charges. He requested a postponement so he can thoroughly go through the charges and consult further with his defense.

The accused, who cannot be named at this stage much to the disappointment of some of the victims who were present in Court.

He is expected back at the Daveyton Magistrate’s Court on 18 April.