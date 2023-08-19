With just four days to go before Zimbabwe’s crucial national elections, questions are being raised on whether the electoral process will be transparent.

This week, the country’s authorities deported four southern African democracy activists on arrival at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare and barred journalists from several international media houses deployed to cover the polls.

Earlier this week, a High Court ruled that the appeal of the Citizens Coalition for Change to access the updated voters’ roll was not urgent.

Political analyst Dr Tinashe Sithole says, “‘By all indicators it points to another disputed election. Remember a free and fair election it is all about if people are going to vote freely and if political parties have equal rights to campaign in terms of meetings and rallies. Looking at those factors, especially the conduct of political parties as well as the conduct of the electoral commission and the current environment, it is really looking gloomy in terms of the upcoming election.”

