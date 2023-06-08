Advocate Hassan Ebrahim Kajee has been struck off from the roll of advocates, according to the court record that the SABC has in its possession.

Kajee was arrested by the Hawks on 1 April 2023 on numerous charges of fraud. He appeared in the Johannesburg Regional Court on 3 April 2023 and was released on R20 000 bail.

It’s alleged the lawyer at the Office of the State Attorney inflated invoices, invoiced for services not rendered and overcharged for services rendered.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is meanwhile pursuing a civil case in the Special Tribunal against Adv. Kajee to recover approximately R27 million for damages the State suffered, because of the alleged corrupt dealings.