Actor Mpho Sebeng described as kind and warm soul

South African actor Mpho Sebeng has been described as kind and a warm soul who impacted the lives of many.

The Soweto born actor died in a car crash in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

The 30-year-old actor was remembered at a memorial service at the Joburg Theatre.

His best friend Lucky Mangela delivered a moving tribute.

“I think we created many memories together, whether it comes to my place or I go to his place. And I genuinely thought I was his best friend, but hearing some of the speakers here, everybody thought the same thing. Going through our texts this week in January, I was in hospital quite sick, and the day that I told him on the 31st, he was out celebrating somewhere.”

“And he was texting me and say, Bro, do you want me to come now? I can come now. And encouraging me on the 1st when they came to see me with some of the guys, here saying you need to be better. I can’t do this life thing without you. I have to do it without him now,” adds Mangela.