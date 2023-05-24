The acclaimed Ladysmith Black Mambazo, a five-time Grammy-winning isiCathamiya group, embarks on their highly anticipated South Africa Legacy tour on Wednesday at the prestigious Joburg Theatre, in Johannesburg.

The tour is set to be an important opportunity for South African fans, as Ladysmith Black Mambazo has graced many stages abroad over the years and just a few in their home country.

With a music career spanning over six decades, Ladysmith Black Mambazo has established itself as a cultural leader on the South African scene around the world. Their relationships and captivating performances have held and inspired audiences around the world.

Even the country’s first democratic President Nelson Mandela praised the isiCathamiya band as a representative of South African culture and world heritage.

Sibongiseni Shabalala, a member of Ladysmith Black Mambazo and the son of founder Joseph Shabalala, says, “Our success is due to the support of our South African friends. From humble beginnings, our fans embraced us and made us the best of South African music. The late 70s and 80s Their unwavering support paves the way for us to share our music with the world.”

The Legacy Tour will take the group to multiple cities in South Africa starting in Johannesburg from May 24 to May 28, Durban Playhouse Theater from September 26 to October 1, Artscape in Cape Town from November 14 to November 19, and finally the National Theater in Pretoria from December 15 to December 17, 2023.

Performing in their home country is especially important for the band because their music comes from the social challenges that South Africa endured during the dark days of racism.

Albert Mazibuko, who has been with the group since its inception says, “The Ladysmith Black Mambazo is a mirror of South African society. Singing in front of our South African audience brings our musical Anthem to life.”

Also, Ladysmith Black Mambazo plans to visit schools in each city to inspire students and teach music lessons. Their dedication to developing the next generation of musicians reflects their status as cultural leaders.

The Legacy Tour, organised by the Ministry of Sports, Arts and Culture and Mzansi Magic, aims to commemorate Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s unique music and provide South African fans with an opportunity to reconnect with their favourite icon.