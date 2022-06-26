La Traviata Ballet, which was last performed in Johannesburg in 2017, will be shown at the Joburg Theatre from July 1 through July 10 for eight performances.

The production, which tells the tale of the Lady of the Camellias and was first produced in 1990 in Cape Town, is based on the 19th century.

La Traviata-The Ballet is one of the ballets that Cape Town-based choreographer Veronica Paeper has created that has garnered the most attention.

Joburg Ballet artistic director Iain MacDonald says audiences will be moved by the production and they will relate to the place.

“This ballet speaks to you and I. It’s a romantic story. We’ve been in a relationship. Five years ago it was sold out because people could relate,” says MacDonald.

