Action SA requests Public Protector to probe Western Cape Speaker

Action SA in the Western Cape has requested the Office of the Public Protector to investigate the Speaker of the provincial legislature for the alleged failure to implement the state attorney’s recommendations.

Action SA provincial chairperson Michelle Wasserman says Deputy Speaker Beverley Schäfer was found guilty of using a luxury vehicle which resulted in fruitless and wasteful expenditure amounting to about R158 000.

Wasserman says they are concerned about a lack of progress in the matter.

In a statement, Action SA says their complaint formally requests the Office of the Public Protector to conduct an investigation, focussing on whether both the Speaker and Deputy Speaker may have conducted themselves in a manner inconsistent with the expected standards for public office bearers, particularly in fulfilling their obligation to uphold accountability.

The Legislative Speaker Daylin Mitchell says an appeal process is currently underway.

Mitchell says, “It is also important to note that the process and the integrity of the process need to be safeguarded and one cannot predict the outcome of the process as the process is being dealt with in terms of the rules and the Provincial Parliament Code of Conduct Act for members of the legislature.”