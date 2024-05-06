Accused in murder of 2 officers back in Kimberley court next month

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The murder trial of a man accused of allegedly shooting and killing two Kimberley police officers in August last year will begin next month in the Northern Cape High Court.

Daniel Alberts, who has undergone a 30-day psychiatric evaluation, made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court.

He is accused of fatally shooting Sergeant Kedimetse Masilo and Constable Okaetse Mandindi following a high-speed car chase. The officers, who were attached to the Kimberley flying squad, were reportedly shot and killed while trying to apprehend Alberts, who was wanted in connection with the theft of a car in Bloemfontein.

Provincial NPA spokesperson, Mojalefa Senokoetsane elaborates, “Daniel Alberts has made a brief appearance in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court and the matter has been postponed to June 5. He is accused of having killed two members of the South African Police Service in Kimberley. The accused was previously sent for 30 days evaluation. He is remanded in custody until the June 5 when he is expected to be back in court.”

