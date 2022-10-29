The Sandton Tourism Association says the United States’s alert of a possible terror attack must be taken seriously. The Association also criticized the South African government for downplaying the warning.

On Thursday, the US Embassy issued an alert on a ‘possible terrorist attack’ in Sandton this weekend. The UK is among several Western countries that have also issued similar alerts to their citizens. Nothando Magudulela reports…

While government has described the alert as unfortunate, the Sandton Tourism Association says they have taken additional steps to ensure that security is increased in and around Sandton.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa says, “It’s unfortunate that the US Embassy issued a warning without talking to us… South Africans should be best informed by the South African government our agencies as they are getting better at the job of securing our people are alert and looking very closely at this type of threat and continue to do so any form of alert will come from the government of the Republic of South Africa it is unfortunate that another government should issue that threat.”

Vice-Chairperson of the Sandton Tourism Association, Hannes Pienaar, says they have issued their own alerts to businesses around the area. The Association represents around 150 businesses around Sandton.

“We are very alert we have issued communication and everyone has taken safety measures to ensure that business continues.”

Pienaar says access to various establishments will be strictly controlled over the weekend to ensure increased safety in the area.

“With the intel already out in the open, security measures have been taken, local police are in Sandton hotels, managers and also the business owners have taken on extra security by their own private security companies and they will also be regulating access into these establishments, hotel, for example, will have a register and if your name is not on the list you will not be given access.”

The association urges tourists and everyone who will be around the area this weekend to remain alert. But it says it will be business as usual over the weekend.