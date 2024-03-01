‘Absence of guidelines to regulate coalitions behind instability’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) Chief Operating Officer, Lance Joel says the absence of guidelines to regulate coalition governance is the reason behind coalition instability in the country.

On Thursday, SALGA hosted a seminar in Pretoria, under the theme “Strengthening inclusive coalition governance for effective, efficient and transformative service delivery”.

Joel says the focus of the seminar is to look at coalitions that will prioritise community needs and not political needs.

He says, “It is looking at a framework that would ensure that at the core of the establishment of coalitions are agreements that are reflective of what coalition partners will deliver for the benefit of communities and ensure that the plan they put together is legal firstly.”

“Secondly they would be responsive to the needs of communities and not looking at what the political needs are and/or individual needs are through the execution of the coalition agreement,” he adds

