The South African Local Government Association (SALGA) has voiced their objection to the National Energy Regulator of South Africa’s (NERSA) latest approval of electricity price hikes.

NERSA recently approved Eskom’s tariff increase application by 18.65% for the 2023/2024 financial year.

It comes as the country endures Stage 6 rolling blackouts.

SALGA’s Zamo Gwala says the increases are posing further financial challenges to citizens.

“These increases are coming at a very difficult time for us as South Africans, given that we are going so many hours without power. We feel that Eskom has got a lot of challenges, so it becomes very difficult for us to assert such an increase. We are of the view that this increase is trying to cover some of the weaknesses that Eskom is faced with. It cannot be that if Eskom is having its own challenges, we as citizens and municipalities have to carry that.”

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has reiterated that the country is being subjected to rolling blackouts and energy price increases mainly due to corruption and maladministration by the African National Congress (ANC) government.

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, has called on South Africans and organisations to join a march to Luthuli House on the 25th of January to protest against the electricity crisis.

“I am inviting all South Africans, civil society, other political organisations, NGOs, CEOs, every South African who is sick to death of this government stealing money and making us pay for it, to join us at our national mass march in Johannesburg.”

